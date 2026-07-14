Hollidaysburg Downtown LIVE! Free Outdoor Concert: Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band

This free community event may be found online at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1507430437730894

Free live music on the Diamond of Hollidaysburg, Thurs July 16, 6pm to 9pm, with featured Beatles tribute band Studio Two! Bring a lawn chair and relax with family and friends. This is not a food truck centered event, but there will be several food trucks on site. Please support our many local eateries within walking distance (we will have an information handout at the information tent).

Many thanks to our sponsors and supporters: The Borough of Hollidaysburg, Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership, Copy-Rite Banner Zone Hollidaysburg, and Ken Wertz Hauling & Septic Service Inc. The 50/50 during this concert (which will be drawn at 8:30pm; you must be present to win) will be run by local nonprofit American Legion Riders Chapter 516 ...please support our hardworking local community groups!

If you need an address to find the Diamond, please use 301 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg.

About The Band: Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute

Studio Two is New England’s premier tribute to the early Beatles era (1962–1966). Based in Boston, they've been performing since 2012, bringing to life the look, sound, and energy of The Beatles' formative years — from the Cavern Club to their first U.S. tours.

Their shows are high-energy and family-friendly. With vintage instruments, tailored suits, and authentic arrangements, Studio Two delivers a crowd-pleasing experience that captures the spirit of Beatlemania.

“Voted the BEST Beatles tribute band in New England” – The Boston Globe

“Best Tribute Band in New Hampshire” – NH Magazine

To learn more about Studio Two and their music, please visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/studiotwotribute

