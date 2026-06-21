Hollidaysburg Cross County Challenge Ellen Yarnell Memorial Run
Hollidaysburg Cross County Challenge Ellen Yarnell Memorial Run
A community race at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High Cross County Course. 8:00 AM staggered start (5k/2k Run/Walk). 1.00 of each registration will be donated to the Be the Light Memorial Scholarship' in memory of 2023 Cross County Alumna Ellen Yarnell. Awards for 5K racers.
Hollidaysburg Senior High School
30.00 Adults - 20.00 students and XC alumni
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hollidaysburg Area XC Boosters
Hollidaysburg Senior High School
1510 N Montgomery StreetHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648