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Hollidaysburg Cross County Challenge Ellen Yarnell Memorial Run

Hollidaysburg Cross County Challenge Ellen Yarnell Memorial Run

A community race at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High Cross County Course. 8:00 AM staggered start (5k/2k Run/Walk). 1.00 of each registration will be donated to the Be the Light Memorial Scholarship' in memory of 2023 Cross County Alumna Ellen Yarnell. Awards for 5K racers.

Hollidaysburg Senior High School
30.00 Adults - 20.00 students and XC alumni
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hollidaysburg Area XC Boosters
n/a
Hollidaysburg Senior High School
1510 N Montgomery Street
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=298364