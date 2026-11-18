(Starting time on Sunday is 2:00pm) Join us for a trip down Memory Lane as the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus sings a delightful evening of “Christmas Memories” at 7:00 pm on Saturday December 5th and 2:00 pm on Sunday December 6th . Continuing the 40th Year Anniversary of the Chorus, we are thrilled to welcome back Jim Worthing as our guest soloist to add to your holiday joy. The festive young voices and lively choreography of the Children’s Community Chorus will be with us again also. Tickets are $8 for adults and free for 18 and under and are available from any chorus member and from The Music Emporium, the Roaring Spring Department Store and all Thompson Pharmacies. Our thanks to Sponsors David Oppel-New York Life Insurance Company and the Allegheny Club of Hollidaysburg.