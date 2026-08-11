Hit it Out of the Park for the Jersey Shore Library - Watch Party and Fundraiser
Hit it Out of the Park for the Jersey Shore Library - Watch Party and Fundraiser
Come watch the Championship Game of the Little League World Series 2026 at the Gamble Farm Inn, and help support the library. Tickets are $35 each and include a picnic buffet, games, live music and more!
Jersey Shore Public Library
$35
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jersey Shore Public Library
(570) 398-9891
jspl@jsplpa.org
Jersey Shore Public Library
110 Oliver St.Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania 17740
(570) 398-9891
jspl@jsplpa.org