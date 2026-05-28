History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver. Wednesday, June 17 at 7:00 PM at the Railroaders Memorial Museum. Presentation will explore the hidden history behind the names of different Blair County towns, neighborhoods, historic sites, and more! Admission is FREE, but donations to the Blair County Historical Society are welcome. For more information, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out the Blair County Historical Society's social pages.