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History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver

History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver

History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver. Wednesday, June 17 at 7:00 PM at the Railroaders Memorial Museum. Presentation will explore the hidden history behind the names of different Blair County towns, neighborhoods, historic sites, and more! Admission is FREE, but donations to the Blair County Historical Society are welcome. For more information, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out the Blair County Historical Society's social pages.

Railroaders Memorial Museum
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Blair County Historical Society
(814) 942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
www.blairhistory.org
Railroaders Memorial Museum
1200 9th Avenue
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602