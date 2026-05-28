History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver
History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver
History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "What's in a Name? Exploring the History Behind Blair County Locations" with Kevin Stiver. Wednesday, June 17 at 7:00 PM at the Railroaders Memorial Museum. Presentation will explore the hidden history behind the names of different Blair County towns, neighborhoods, historic sites, and more! Admission is FREE, but donations to the Blair County Historical Society are welcome. For more information, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out the Blair County Historical Society's social pages.
Railroaders Memorial Museum
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blair County Historical Society
(814) 942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
Railroaders Memorial Museum
1200 9th AvenueAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602