Join the Blair County Historical Society on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:00 PM for their next Historical Headscratchers Trivia Night at Levity Brewing Co. Altoona! Featuring trivia questions based upon local, state, national, and even world history, this trivia night will present audiences of all skill levels with an opportunity to test their historical knowledge. What's more, there will even be a grand prize for the winning team/individual!

This event is free and open to the public, and $1.00 from each drink sale will be donated to the Blair County Historical Society courtesy of Levity Brewing Co. Altoona! Teams are encouraged for this trivia event, but individual contestants are welcome to participate!