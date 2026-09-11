Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration for Kids, October 3
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration for Kids, October 3
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Join Penn State students to celebrate with games, arts and crafts, and fun facts about Hispanic/Latino culture. Taste some traditional snacks, too!
No previous knowledge of Spanish needed.
Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4973
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236