Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration for Kids, October 3

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Join Penn State students to celebrate with games, arts and crafts, and fun facts about Hispanic/Latino culture. Taste some traditional snacks, too!

No previous knowledge of Spanish needed.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4973

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!