Haunted-U: A Spooky Science Spectacular!

Bring the whole family for a night of spooky fun at Haunted-U on Saturday, October 17, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

This is a FREE Halloween-themed science event hosted by the Office of Science Outreach at Penn State's University Park Campus!

Located in the Whitmore and Osmond Labs, this community celebration transforms familiar spaces into playful haunted halls filled with hands-on science thrills, curiosity-sparking demonstrations, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're looking for a gentle scare, some festive fun, or spooky science activities, Haunted-U offers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the season together.

What to Expect:

-Spooky Science Experiments: Witness bubbling potions, eerie chemical reactions, electrifying demonstrations, and so much more!

-Haunted Lab Tours: Explore the mysterious and haunted corners of our labs, guided by our ghostly scientists.

-Interactive Activities: Engage in hands-on experiments and craft your own creepy creations.

-Costumes Encouraged: Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume!

-Treats and Tricks: Enjoy Halloween treats and participate in fun science-themed games.

Bring your curiosity and your courage for an unforgettable evening of spooky science fun! We can’t wait to see you there!

Share this with your friends and family. The more, the scarier!