Happy Valley Jazz Octet performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Happy Valley Jazz Octet performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Happy Valley Jazz Octet returns to State College to bring jazz from the swing, hard bop, and cool jazz eras to the Arts Fest! Inspired by jazz legends like Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, and Count Basie, the octet is led by State College native Gabriel Herrera and features some of Central Pennsylvania's leading jazz musicians.
Festival Shell Stage
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801