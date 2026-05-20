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Happy Valley Jazz Octet performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Happy Valley Jazz Octet performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Happy Valley Jazz Octet returns to State College to bring jazz from the swing, hard bop, and cool jazz eras to the Arts Fest! Inspired by jazz legends like Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, and Count Basie, the octet is led by State College native Gabriel Herrera and features some of Central Pennsylvania's leading jazz musicians.

Festival Shell Stage
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801