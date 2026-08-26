Hana Stretton & Helena Deland

British/Australian composer, singer, and producer Hana Stretton has quickly become one of the most quietly celebrated voices in contemporary independent music. Her 2023 debut album, Soon, was reissued by Phil Elverum through PW Elverum & Sun in 2024, helping introduce her spacious, deeply atmospheric songwriting to a wider audience. Her forthcoming album tiarn expands on that vision, incorporating subtle classical and electronic elements while remaining rooted in the natural world that informs much of her work.

Joining her is Montreal songwriter Helena Deland, whose acclaimed albums Someone New and Goodnight Summerland have established her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary indie music. In addition to her solo work, Deland is known for her collaborative project Hildegard with Ouri and has toured extensively throughout North America and Europe, sharing stages with artists including Weyes Blood, Andy Shauf, Soccer Mommy, and Iggy Pop.