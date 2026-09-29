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Halloween Toddler Dance Party

Halloween Toddler Dance Party

Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to come down to the library and dance along to familiar children's favorite songs! Halloween costumes encouraged! Party with us at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, October 30 at 10:30am. No registration required.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte