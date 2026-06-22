Hair Tinsel Tutorial, July 22

Want to add a little shimmer to your hair? Bring a buddy and meet us in the Downsborough Community Room to learn how to clamp in temporary tinsel.

- Best for ages 8 and up and people with hair longer than 4 inches.

- Each child must have an adult to partner with them.

- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4787

- Limit: 14.