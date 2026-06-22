Hair Tinsel Tutorial, July 22
Hair Tinsel Tutorial, July 22
Want to add a little shimmer to your hair? Bring a buddy and meet us in the Downsborough Community Room to learn how to clamp in temporary tinsel.
- Best for ages 8 and up and people with hair longer than 4 inches.
- Each child must have an adult to partner with them.
- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4787
- Limit: 14.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236