"Guilty Conscience": a thriller presnted by Sock & Buskin

A brilliant, ruthless criminal attorney is now planning his own defence – if only he can find an ideal way to murder his wife. While attempting to come up with the perfect alibi, he is shocked to discover that someone is simultaneously plotting to kill him! A diabolical thriller from the creators of the acclaimed TV series 'Columbo.'

September 17th, 18th & 19th at 7:30pm

September 20th at 2:00pm

at the American Philatelic Society in Bellefonte, PA