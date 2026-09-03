"Guilty Conscience": a thriller presnted by Sock & Buskin
"Guilty Conscience": a thriller presnted by Sock & Buskin
A brilliant, ruthless criminal attorney is now planning his own defence – if only he can find an ideal way to murder his wife. While attempting to come up with the perfect alibi, he is shocked to discover that someone is simultaneously plotting to kill him! A diabolical thriller from the creators of the acclaimed TV series 'Columbo.'
September 17th, 18th & 19th at 7:30pm
September 20th at 2:00pm
at the American Philatelic Society in Bellefonte, PA
American Philatelic Society
$20-25
Every week through Sep 20, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Sock & Buskin Theatre Company
SockAndBuskinTC@gmail.com
American Philatelic Society
100 Match Factory PlaceBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
8142344779
info@centrecountyhistory.org