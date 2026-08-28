Guided Outings at Soaring Eagle Wetland

Join ClearWater Conservancy's Centred Outdoors Program for a free, guided group outing at Soaring Eagle Wetland!

Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 17.

About this destination: Just a short distance from State College lies an exceptional destination for fishing, walking, bird watching, and more. Located west of State College along Bald Eagle Creek, Soaring Eagle Wetland (formerly the Governor Tom Ridge Wetlands Preserve) was established and donated to the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation in 2010. The 135-acre property includes 55 acres of wetland and showcases a natural area supporting wildlife health while offering unique recreational opportunities. Join us on the trail as we guide you through wetland, meadow, and riparian forest habitats to experience firsthand the incredible diversity of flora and fauna that call this region home. This destination includes a path and fishing platform with ADA-approved access.

Please arrive a few minutes prior to the event. Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. on Thursday.