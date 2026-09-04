Guided Outings at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center

Join ClearWater Conservancy's Centred Outdoors Program for a free, guided group outing at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center!

Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 24.

Discover the wonders of a unique marsh ecosystem with Centred Outdoors. This 62-acre site managed by Centre Region Parks and Recreation is home to a variety of mammals, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and plants. In 2001, a conservation easement was donated from Penn State to ClearWater Conservancy to protect the wetland from future development. Whether you are a birdwatcher, toddler, student, or retiree, a walk along the boardwalk will offer relaxation and education, as well as an appreciation for the work these wetlands and organizations are doing to protect our region’s waterways and communities.

Please arrive a few minutes prior to the event. Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. on Thursday.