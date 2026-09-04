Guided Outings at Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor

Join ClearWater Conservancy's Centred Outdoors Program for a free, guided group outing at Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor!

Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 7.

The Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor was conserved by ClearWater Conservancy and numerous partners in 2010 to create safe passage for wildlife species between Bald Eagle Mountain and the Scotia Barrens. ClearWater Conservancy now owns 39 of the 103 acres that make up the corridor, and that portion is open to the public and protected by a conservation easement held by Halfmoon Township. The remaining 64 acres are owned privately and enrolled in the Halfmoon Township Open Space Protection Program. Wildlife corridors are home to many species of wildlife and act as an important passageway for safe migration, especially in areas where urban sprawl can prevent animals from roaming and moving freely between habitats throughout the year. Join us to hike along the rolling grassy trails and look for the many signs of life.

Please arrive a few minutes prior to the event. Guided outings will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. on Thursday.

