Grand Falloons perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Grand Falloons perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Erin and Ray Grins bring over 40 years of combined performance experience to the stage. They met in Cozumel, Mexico while performing for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and have been invited to perform all over the United States and at festivals in China and England. Erin and Ray have also been seen on Disney Cruise Lines and the Late Show with David Letterman and perform for corporations, family resorts and comedy clubs in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and beyond.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801