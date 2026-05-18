Grand Falloons perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Erin and Ray Grins bring over 40 years of combined performance experience to the stage. They met in Cozumel, Mexico while performing for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and have been invited to perform all over the United States and at festivals in China and England. Erin and Ray have also been seen on Disney Cruise Lines and the Late Show with David Letterman and perform for corporations, family resorts and comedy clubs in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and beyond.