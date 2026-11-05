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Golden Game Show Presented by Cancer Survivors Association

Golden Game Show Presented by Cancer Survivors Association

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon and be a contestant on some of your favorite game shows! Enjoy friendly competition, a community potluck, and unique prize opportunities! Organized by Penn State Students in collaboration with the Cancer Survivors Association Inc.

Pine Hall Lutheran Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cancer Survivors' Association and Penn State Recreation, Park and Tourism Management 456 students
(814) 238-6220
lrlochbaum@aol.com
http://www.cancersurvive.org/

Artist Group Info

charlotte@rjlabot.com
Pine Hall Lutheran Church
1760 W College Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://www.pinehall.net/