Gitkin w/ Andy Tolins

GITKIN

with special guest Andy Tolins

New Orleans-based Gitkin is the project of Grammy-nominated artist and producer Brian J. Gitkin, known for his work with Cedric Burnside, Bab L’ Bluz, Bernard Purdie, Cyril Neville, and as a driving force behind the internationally acclaimed Pimps of Joytime.

Blending global soul, surf noir, and psychedelic funk, Gitkin draws inspiration from African, Middle Eastern, South American, and American roots music. Joined by Palestinian multi-instrumentalist Simon Moushabeck and Cuban-American drummer Washington Duke, the trio creates a powerful live sound built on hypnotic grooves, desert-tinged melodies, and deep rhythmic interplay. Together they've toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, supporting artists including Steel Pulse, Say She She, The Altons, and Thee Sinseers.

Opening the evening is Andy Tolins, a fixture of the State College music scene for more than three decades. Known for his work with The Triple A Blues Band, Haystack Lightning, and the longtime local favorites The Screaming Ducks, Tolins has spent years performing blues, bluegrass, rock, and roots music throughout Central Pennsylvania. A dedicated guitarist, vocalist, teacher, and lifelong student of music, Andy continues to be one of the region's most respected and enduring musical voices.