Garden & Gallery Book Club
Garden & Gallery Book Club
Step into history and horticulture! This summer, we are reading Andrea Wulf’s critically acclaimed “Founding Gardeners.” At the conclusion of the summer, we will enjoy a conversation about the book, guided by educators from the Arboretum.
About the Book:
“Founding Gardeners” explores the Founding Fathers’ passion for plants. It offers a well-researched and thought-provoking interpretation of early American history, one that connects the founders’ zeal for agriculture and gardening to their thoughts on politics, independence, self-sufficiency, and patriotism. Discover how ideas fledged in the colonial period influence our landscapes to this very day!
The Arboretum at Penn State
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu