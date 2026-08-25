Garden & Gallery Book Club

Step into history and horticulture! This summer, we are reading Andrea Wulf’s critically acclaimed “Founding Gardeners.” At the conclusion of the summer, we will enjoy a conversation about the book, guided by educators from the Arboretum.

About the Book:

“Founding Gardeners” explores the Founding Fathers’ passion for plants. It offers a well-researched and thought-provoking interpretation of early American history, one that connects the founders’ zeal for agriculture and gardening to their thoughts on politics, independence, self-sufficiency, and patriotism. Discover how ideas fledged in the colonial period influence our landscapes to this very day!