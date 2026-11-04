Frost Fest, December 5
Frost Fest, December 5
Create a new family tradition! Play a wintry game, join a snowy storytime, and much more.
The life-sized Frost Fest Flurry game will be in the Downsbrough Community Room from 10am-4pm
Storytime with a Children's Staff Member will take place at 10:30am in the Children's Activity Room
Decorate a snowman cookie on the 2nd floor (Cookies available while supplies last)
Play ice block Jenga, enjoy sensory bottles, and go "ice fishing" in the Children's Department
Snowman Cookie Station sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236