Frost Fest, December 5

Create a new family tradition! Play a wintry game, join a snowy storytime, and much more.

The life-sized Frost Fest Flurry game will be in the Downsbrough Community Room from 10am-4pm

Storytime with a Children's Staff Member will take place at 10:30am in the Children's Activity Room

Decorate a snowman cookie on the 2nd floor (Cookies available while supplies last)

Play ice block Jenga, enjoy sensory bottles, and go "ice fishing" in the Children's Department

Snowman Cookie Station sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.