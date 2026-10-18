From Classroom to Field: Wildlife Technology, Monarchs & Conservation

For more than half a century, the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology program has been preparing knowledgeable, skilled, and versatile wildlife professionals for careers in wildlife and natural resource management. Through classroom instruction and hands-on field experience, students develop the skills needed for a wide variety of wildlife, forestry, conservation, and natural resource careers.

Second-year Wildlife Technology students John Bruner, Kayden Bosley, and Will Costanzo will share their experiences in the program and discuss how it has shaped their understanding of wildlife and forest management. They will highlight some of the hands-on opportunities they have participated in and explain how these experiences have helped prepare them for careers in the natural resources field.

The PowerPoint presentation will also feature their experience studying the Monarch butterfly. They will discuss the Monarch’s remarkable life cycle, its transformation from caterpillar to butterfly, and its incredible long-distance migration.

Through their presentation, John, Kayden, and Will hope to give you a closer look at the Wildlife Technology program and the unique experiences that come with studying wildlife management at Penn State DuBois.

This free program is open to anyone.

