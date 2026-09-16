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Free Developmental Screenings, October 16

Free Developmental Screenings, October 16

Curious about your child's developmental progress?

Evaluations are administered by certified therapists from local early intervention agencies.

Ages: Newborn to 5 years
Where: Children's Activity Room
No registration necessary, but children will be evaluated on a first come, first served basis.

Skills will be evaluated in five major areas:

motor (crawling, rolling, walking, hand-eye coordination)
social (attention span, interactions, play)
cognitive (thinking, reasoning)
language (speech, understanding, pronunciation of words)
adaptive (eating, dressing, toileting)
No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events