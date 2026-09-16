Free Developmental Screenings, October 16

Curious about your child's developmental progress?

Evaluations are administered by certified therapists from local early intervention agencies.

Ages: Newborn to 5 years

Where: Children's Activity Room

No registration necessary, but children will be evaluated on a first come, first served basis.

Skills will be evaluated in five major areas:

motor (crawling, rolling, walking, hand-eye coordination)

social (attention span, interactions, play)

cognitive (thinking, reasoning)

language (speech, understanding, pronunciation of words)

adaptive (eating, dressing, toileting)

No registration required