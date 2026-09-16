Free Developmental Screenings, October 16
Free Developmental Screenings, October 16
Curious about your child's developmental progress?
Evaluations are administered by certified therapists from local early intervention agencies.
Ages: Newborn to 5 years
Where: Children's Activity Room
No registration necessary, but children will be evaluated on a first come, first served basis.
Skills will be evaluated in five major areas:
motor (crawling, rolling, walking, hand-eye coordination)
social (attention span, interactions, play)
cognitive (thinking, reasoning)
language (speech, understanding, pronunciation of words)
adaptive (eating, dressing, toileting)
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236