Fred Frith w/ Teiku

A founding member of the legendary avant-rock group Henry Cow, Fred Frith has spent more than five decades redefining the possibilities of the guitar. Through improvisation, composition, prepared instruments, and a seemingly limitless curiosity, he has become one of the most influential figures in experimental music, collaborating with artists including Brian Eno, John Zorn, Mike Patton, and countless others across the worlds of jazz, rock, contemporary classical music, film, and dance.

Opening the evening will be @teikumusic, a project founded by Chicago pianist @joshdimension and Detroit percussionist @jonathanbarahaltaylor. The group reframes their respective families' unique Passover melodies as conduits for spontaneous musical expression. Their self-titled 2024 debut was a meditation on shared history and the ancestral melodies they grew up singing, while their latest album, Klang, expands that vision through rare manuscripts, voice recordings, community-sourced melodies, and memories of late-night ritual chants. Joined on recordings by bass clarinetist @jasonstein33 (Natural Information Society) and bassist Jaribu Shahid (Sun Ra Arkestra, Art Ensemble of Chicago), Teiku transforms traditional melodies through improvisation, deconstruction, and collective exploration, creating music that is both deeply rooted and forward-looking.

