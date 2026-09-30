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Four Voices, One Sound: A Lighthearted Trip through Barbershop Harmony

Four Voices, One Sound: A Lighthearted Trip through Barbershop Harmony

Local talent "What's in a Name?" will share their singing and storytelling talents with Schlow Library patrons. The quartet will mix a little light history and background of barbershop acapella singing in with their performance.

No registration necessary.

Schlow Centre Region Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events