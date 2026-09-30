Four Voices, One Sound: A Lighthearted Trip through Barbershop Harmony
Four Voices, One Sound: A Lighthearted Trip through Barbershop Harmony
Local talent "What's in a Name?" will share their singing and storytelling talents with Schlow Library patrons. The quartet will mix a little light history and background of barbershop acapella singing in with their performance.
No registration necessary.
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236