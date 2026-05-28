Fossils of Central PA
Fossils of Central PA
We’re bringing the Paleozoic to life in the library! Learn about fossils found in Central Pennsylvania with PA Master Naturalist Autumn Knepp. Explore PA’s natural history and ancient marine creatures at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, June 24th at 6pm.
Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerACzVADxJ_8vdYS-z2t-AWTjohzgfvCko4YSHk31sYCNueg/viewform
This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up before attending!
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516