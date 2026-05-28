Fossils of Central PA

We’re bringing the Paleozoic to life in the library! Learn about fossils found in Central Pennsylvania with PA Master Naturalist Autumn Knepp. Explore PA’s natural history and ancient marine creatures at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, June 24th at 6pm.

Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerACzVADxJ_8vdYS-z2t-AWTjohzgfvCko4YSHk31sYCNueg/viewform

This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up before attending!