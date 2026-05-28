Fossils of Central PA
Fossils of Central PA
We’re bringing the Paleozoic to life in the library! Learn about fossils found in Central Pennsylvania with PA Master Naturalist Autumn Knepp. Explore PA’s natural history and ancient marine creatures at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6pm.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQS9FJZxrTjz6OBiSBXdQlfyOhhwNPZMUJCSbCol7Ndo5UfA/viewform or call (814) 364-2580.
This event is for the Teen and Adult groups of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up before attending!
Centre Hall Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580