Forest Fire Management in Penns Woods

With wildfire activity increasing across the region, it's a timely moment to look at how land managers work to prevent these fires before they start. Join us to learn about one of the most effective tools in wildfire prevention: prescribed fire.

It might sound counterintuitive to fight fire with fire, but prescribed burning (also known as controlled burning), reduces the buildup of vegetative fuels on the forest floor, lowering the risk and severity of future wildfires. Beyond fire prevention, this practice helps young trees grow, restores native plant communities, and controls invasive species.

Led by foresters Jodi Skipper and Stephen Hoy of the PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, this event will cover:

- Why prescribed burning is used as a forest management practice

- How foresters decide when a burn is appropriate

- Desired outcomes of a prescribed burn

- Smoke management considerations

Conditions permitting, trained foresters will set up a demonstration area so attendees can see different burning techniques up close and learn how terrain influences fire behavior.

What to bring: Wear outdoor clothing and closed-toe footwear, and pack bug and sun protection. Be ready to walk off-trail for demonstrations if conditions allow. There's no pavilion or seating area at this site, so bring a camp chair if you'd like a place to sit.

