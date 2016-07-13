Following the Footsteps of Jesus Vacation Bible School

Following the Footsteps of Jesus VBS



at Faith Baptist Church

647 Valley Vista Dr.

State College, PA 16803



July 13-16



6:30-8:30 pm.



for children ages 4-years-old through completed 6th grade

Join us as we follow Jesus from the shores of Galilee to the Cross! Along the way, we'll learn how Jesus calls us to follow Him, as well as play fun games, discover great crafts, learn new songs, and enjoy snacks!



We also have a Bible study for adults and teens each evening from 6:45-8:15.



For questions and to pre-register visit: growingatfaith.org/vbs