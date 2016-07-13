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Following the Footsteps of Jesus Vacation Bible School

Following the Footsteps of Jesus Vacation Bible School

Following the Footsteps of Jesus VBS
 
at   Faith Baptist Church
       647 Valley Vista Dr.
       State College, PA 16803
 
July 13-16
 
6:30-8:30 pm.
 
for children ages 4-years-old through completed 6th grade

Join us as we follow Jesus from the shores of Galilee to the Cross! Along the way, we'll learn how Jesus calls us to follow Him, as well as play fun games, discover great crafts, learn new songs, and enjoy snacks!

 
We also have a Bible study for adults and teens each evening from 6:45-8:15.
 
For questions and to pre-register visit:  growingatfaith.org/vbs

Faith Baptist Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Faith Baptist Church
647 Valley Vista Dr.
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
814-234-1176
vbs@growingatfaith.org
growingatfaith.org/vbs