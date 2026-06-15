Following the Dinosaur Pathway, July 01

We know dinosaurs walked the Earth some 100s of millions of years ago. Did you know that scientists are investigating some discovered high traffic pathways?! Join in for a short presentation exploring some epic fossilized finds and then participate in creating your own dinosaur pathway themed crafts. You might want to practice your dino stomp!

Grown ups: Please plan to stay with your child for the duration of the program.

Paint is planned, dress to get messy.

Recommended for grades K-5.

Registration required.

Limit: 20.

Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.