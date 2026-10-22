Folded Flowers: The Art of Kusudama

Join us in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom for a relaxing, creative evening and learn the art of Kusudama! This traditional Japanese paper craft uses simple, modular origami elements to create colorful paper bouquets and balls. We will guide you step-by-step through the process of folding and connecting your modules to build a beautiful handmade creation that you can use to decorate your space or give as a unique gift. It’s the perfect way to unwind, learn a new skill, and meet fellow crafters in the community!

This event is for adults (18+).

Cost: $15 ($10 for Penn State students and Arboretum volunteers)