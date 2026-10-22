Folded Flowers: The Art of Kusudama
Folded Flowers: The Art of Kusudama
Join us in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom for a relaxing, creative evening and learn the art of Kusudama! This traditional Japanese paper craft uses simple, modular origami elements to create colorful paper bouquets and balls. We will guide you step-by-step through the process of folding and connecting your modules to build a beautiful handmade creation that you can use to decorate your space or give as a unique gift. It’s the perfect way to unwind, learn a new skill, and meet fellow crafters in the community!
This event is for adults (18+).
Cost: $15 ($10 for Penn State students and Arboretum volunteers)
The Arboretum at Penn State
$10-$15
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu