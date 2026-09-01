Join Sustain Penn State, The Psychology Department, and The Climate Action Campaign for a fireside chat with Britt Wray, climate grief scholar. She will discuss her work and answer audience questions. This event is happening on October 12 from 6-7 p.m., location and ability to provide dinner to be determined. Please fill out the interest form at this link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=RY30fNs9iUOpwcEVUm61LsS8n71JW6BIkSWIFD6KzklUREFVU1hRTFpRWVNEQTEwWVdVOEdFR1E1Qy4u, which will allow us to update you on the event details.

Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected.