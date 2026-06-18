Produced by Penn State Centre Stage, Firefly Rep presents "Would I Lie To You?", a night of scenes and songs featuring Shakespeare's most notorious fibbers. Firefly Rep is a summer professional theatre company working in partnership with the Arboretum at Penn State. The performance is a family-friendly, open-air event in the beautiful setting of the Overlook Pavillion. Seating is first come, first served. We hope to see you there!