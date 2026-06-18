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Firefly Rep Presents "Would I Lie To You?"

Firefly Rep Presents "Would I Lie To You?"

Produced by Penn State Centre Stage, Firefly Rep presents "Would I Lie To You?", a night of scenes and songs featuring Shakespeare's most notorious fibbers. Firefly Rep is a summer professional theatre company working in partnership with the Arboretum at Penn State. The performance is a family-friendly, open-air event in the beautiful setting of the Overlook Pavillion. Seating is first come, first served. We hope to see you there!

The Arboretum at Penn State
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Penn State Centre Stage
jqk5@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-theatre/
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu