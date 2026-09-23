Financial Aid Night

Learn from a presenter from PHEAA about applying for financial aid. Great for anyone looking to start their higher education journey, regardless of age! Join us at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, October 28 at 5:30pm.

No registration required, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoyCLJDe6VzDULpTytaFn-FIENOInprFOvgpsd6QukxeXVLw/viewform