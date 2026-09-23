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Financial Aid Night

Financial Aid Night

Learn from a presenter from PHEAA about applying for financial aid. Great for anyone looking to start their higher education journey, regardless of age! Join us at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, October 28 at 5:30pm.

No registration required, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoyCLJDe6VzDULpTytaFn-FIENOInprFOvgpsd6QukxeXVLw/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte