Financial Aid Night
Financial Aid Night
Learn from a presenter from PHEAA about applying for financial aid. Great for anyone looking to start their higher education journey, regardless of age! Join us at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, October 28 at 5:30pm.
No registration required, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoyCLJDe6VzDULpTytaFn-FIENOInprFOvgpsd6QukxeXVLw/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516