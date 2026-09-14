Financial Aid Night
Financial Aid Night
Join us for a presentation and Q&A on Financial Aid for your high schooler on October 21 at 6pm at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library. Presented by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). Registration required.
To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKCpsRLmTDlP9S56me8HKMVL2m602-HOWdJYSUo-B3v8L4Yw/viewform
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org