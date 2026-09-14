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Financial Aid Night

Financial Aid Night

Join us for a presentation and Q&A on Financial Aid for your high schooler on October 21 at 6pm at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library. Presented by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). Registration required.

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKCpsRLmTDlP9S56me8HKMVL2m602-HOWdJYSUo-B3v8L4Yw/viewform

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall