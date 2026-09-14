Financial Aid Night

Join us for a presentation and Q&A on Financial Aid for your high schooler on October 21 at 6pm at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library. Presented by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). Registration required.

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKCpsRLmTDlP9S56me8HKMVL2m602-HOWdJYSUo-B3v8L4Yw/viewform