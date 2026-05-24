Fantastic Fossils, June 18
Fantastic Fossils, June 18
Meet the scientists from the Earth & Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a show-and-tell program all about rocks and fossils!
- Recommended for ages 4-12.
- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4766
Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236