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Fantastic Fossils, June 18

Fantastic Fossils, June 18

Meet the scientists from the Earth & Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a show-and-tell program all about rocks and fossils!

- Recommended for ages 4-12.
- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4766

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events