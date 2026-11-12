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Family Wreath Workshop

Family Wreath Workshop

Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by an Arboretum horticultural expert. This all-ages workshop encourages parents/guardians and their children to work on one wreath together. Registration includes one adult, one child, and one wreath. You may add an additional wreath for an additional $20.

This workshop takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom. Children must be accompanied by an adult who is responsible for their supervision at all times.

The Arboretum at Penn State
$45
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu