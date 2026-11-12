Family Wreath Workshop
Family Wreath Workshop
Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by an Arboretum horticultural expert. This all-ages workshop encourages parents/guardians and their children to work on one wreath together. Registration includes one adult, one child, and one wreath. You may add an additional wreath for an additional $20.
This workshop takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom. Children must be accompanied by an adult who is responsible for their supervision at all times.
The Arboretum at Penn State
$45
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu