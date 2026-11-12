Family Wreath Workshop

Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by an Arboretum horticultural expert. This all-ages workshop encourages parents/guardians and their children to work on one wreath together. Registration includes one adult, one child, and one wreath. You may add an additional wreath for an additional $20.

This workshop takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom. Children must be accompanied by an adult who is responsible for their supervision at all times.