Fall Used Book Sale

Book lovers and bargain hunters, your time has come! Bellwood-Antis Public Library's Used Book Sale begins on Saturday, October 10th at 9 AM and continues during regular library hours from Monday, October 12th through Thursday, October 15th. The sale ends on Saturday, October 17th with Bag Day discounts from 9 AM-4 PM.

Both our community rooms will be full of hundreds and hundreds of gently used books of all types, puzzles, games, movies, and music. The library will also be selling old books, costume jewelry, and other items at a pop-up rummage sale at the same time.