Join us for our free annual Fall Festival on October 24th and help support our non-profit's historical, cultural and scenic site.

Experience raptors up close as Patrick Miller of Miller’s Wildlife and Conservation Specialists brings audiences of all ages closer to the wildlife that lives in their own backyards.

Watch drone demonstrations, listen to live music and explore the farm’s forest and meadow trails. Explore and learn about the natural world in our Children’s Nature Area, and speak with local vendors and other nonprofits joining us.

Rhoneymeade is true gem to be treasured and shared with all!

11:30 am - Dedication of Snetzinger Butterfly Satellite Children’s Native Plant Garden

Noon - Live Birds of Prey program presented by Miller’s Wildlife

1:00 pm - Drone Demonstrations

3:00 pm - Raffle Drawing

Rebelz Mobile Cuisine

Music by Biscuit Jam

Tour The Rhone House

Local artists and vendors

Our Penns Valley nonprofit friends

Jewelry by Zoe (100% of proceeds go directly to Rhoneymeade)

Purchase Raffle tickets. Our raffle is made possible by the generosity of local businesses and individual supporters whose unique donations will appeal to everyone. Cash or check accepted. Drawings will be held at 3pm. Need not be present to win.

Geology Club - Why is PA so Rich in Minerals?

Jeffrey Frazier, award-winning PA author and folklorist

Woodward Cave - learn about bats, educational activities

Explore the Meadows, Orchard, Century Trees, Sculptures, Trails and more - lots of places for kids to wander

Children’s Nature Area - Pumpkin Painting, Astronomy games, stories and more, build a skeleton, learn about insects and more….