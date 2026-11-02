Fall Centerpiece Workshop
Fall Centerpiece Workshop
Craft the perfect fall centerpiece using materials harvested from the botanic gardens! Join the Arboretum in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom for this fall-favorite workshop. You will be carving the interior of a pumpkin for floral placement.
This event is for adults (18+).
Cost: $35 per person ($30 for students/volunteers)
The Arboretum at Penn State
$30-$35
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu