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Fall Centerpiece Workshop

Fall Centerpiece Workshop

Craft the perfect fall centerpiece using materials harvested from the botanic gardens! Join the Arboretum in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom for this fall-favorite workshop. You will be carving the interior of a pumpkin for floral placement.

This event is for adults (18+).

Cost: $35 per person ($30 for students/volunteers)

The Arboretum at Penn State
$30-$35
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu