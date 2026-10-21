Estrogens, Memory, and Aging: What Hormonal Change Does to the Brain
Estrogens, Memory, and Aging: What Hormonal Change Does to the Brain
Estrogen is not only a reproductive hormone. It shapes how the brain learns, remembers, and changes with age. One hour with a Penn State neuroscientist, with room for your questions. Free, 30 spots. Hosted by the Wellness Collective of Changemaker Collective, a nonprofit connecting women across Centre County.
Happy Valley LaunchBox
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
Happy Valley LaunchBox
123 S Burrowes St, 2nd FloorState College, Pennsylvania 16801