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Estrogens, Memory, and Aging: What Hormonal Change Does to the Brain

Estrogens, Memory, and Aging: What Hormonal Change Does to the Brain

Estrogen is not only a reproductive hormone. It shapes how the brain learns, remembers, and changes with age. One hour with a Penn State neuroscientist, with room for your questions. Free, 30 spots. Hosted by the Wellness Collective of Changemaker Collective, a nonprofit connecting women across Centre County.

Happy Valley LaunchBox
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
https://www.hvchangemakers.com
Happy Valley LaunchBox
123 S Burrowes St, 2nd Floor
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://happyvalley.launchbox.psu.edu