Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The exhilarating musical synergy Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band has created with audiences in their home region of the Northeast and beyond continues to grow. Since 2006 and for almost 20 years, they have been an AWARD-WINNING PREMIER CHOICE as the featured act at over 2000 shows. The Uptown Band has earned a solid reputation as one of the country's most versatile and respected live bands.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801