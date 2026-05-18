Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The exhilarating musical synergy Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band has created with audiences in their home region of the Northeast and beyond continues to grow. Since 2006 and for almost 20 years, they have been an AWARD-WINNING PREMIER CHOICE as the featured act at over 2000 shows. The Uptown Band has earned a solid reputation as one of the country's most versatile and respected live bands.