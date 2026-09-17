English Country and Contra Workshhop and Dance with Gaye Fifer

Countryside Contra Dance and Bloomsburg English Country Dancers are collaborating to present a special workshop and dance on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Donald Heiter Center, 100 N. 5th Street, Lewisburg, PA.

Gaye Fifer, a nationally known, accomplished caller from Pittsburgh, PA will teach an afternoon workshop from 2-5pm on English Country Dance and Contra Dance and an evening program from 7-10pm featuring both dance styles.

An active dancer herself, Gaye understands the subtleties of making dances particularly satisfying for dancers. Her instructions are clear and concise, as she is a teacher by profession. An easy smile and delightful sense of humor are part of Gaye‘s relaxed, pleasant style at the microphone. Gaye calls Contra and English dances throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Irresistible live music will be provided by two talented musicians, State College's Bruce Young on fiddle and Lancaster's Jill Smith on keyboard. Live music is the heartbeat of an English Country dance and Contra dances, turning simple walking steps into a shared experience.

We welcome everyone regardless of age or experience. No partner needed. Please wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes.

Registration opens September 12 and is required. Tickets are non-refundable and limited due to space constraints.

