Encore Experiences: Escape Rooms
Encore Experiences: Escape Rooms
A series for our more experienced patrons. We’ll solve escape rooms on June 10, and go ‘bowling’ on August 12 using Schlow’s Wii system. Come enjoy fun and games, while exploring the library’s resources, beyond books!
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236