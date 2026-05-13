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Encore Experiences: Escape Rooms

Encore Experiences: Escape Rooms

A series for our more experienced patrons. We’ll solve escape rooms on June 10, and go ‘bowling’ on August 12 using Schlow’s Wii system. Come enjoy fun and games, while exploring the library’s resources, beyond books!

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events