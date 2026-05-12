Emporium Rotary Annual Multiphasic Health Screening

PRESS RELEASE:

Plans are underway for the Annual Multiphasic Community Health Screening, one of many community service projects sponsored by the Emporium Rotary Club. Working in conjunction with Penn Highlands Healthcare, community members can take advantage of low-cost blood analysis at the event scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at the Emporium Fire Hall with appointments available between 6:30 and 9:00 AM. Deadline to register is Thursday, June 11, however walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment please call 1-800-370-9640.

