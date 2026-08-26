ELEPHANT STONE (Canada) w/ the Psychic Beat

At the center of Montreal’s Elephant Stone is Rishi Dhir, a songwriter and sitarist who has spent twenty years blurring the lines between Western psych-pop and Indian classical tradition. What began in 2006 as a quest for transcendental sound has evolved into a singular, self-contained vision. Operating out of his Montreal home studio, Sacred Sound, Dhir has emerged as a true studio auteur—producing, engineering, and mixing the band’s increasingly complex and cinematic output.

While the band’s reputation was built on airtight pop craftsmanship and spiritual exploration, their recent work—anchored by longtime members Miles Dupire, Robbie MacArthur, and Jason Kent—possesses a new, raw intensity. It is a sound forged through Dhir’s deep collaborative history with icons like The Black Angels, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Beck, as well as his role in the psych-supergroup MIEN.

With a discography spanning 10 acclaimed releases, Elephant Stone remains at the forefront of the modern movement, constantly deconstructing the past to find something visceral, haunting, and undeniably human in the present.