Elementary Explorers, June 11

Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.

Today's topic: TBA

Recommended for grades K-5.

Registration required.

Limit: 20.

Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.

Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am