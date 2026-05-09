Elementary Explorers, June 11
Elementary Explorers, June 11
Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.
Today's topic: TBA
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required.
Limit: 20.
Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.
Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236