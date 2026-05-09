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Elementary Explorers, June 11

Elementary Explorers, June 11

Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.

Today's topic: TBA

Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required.
Limit: 20.
Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.
Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events