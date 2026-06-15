Elementary Explorers, July 02
Elementary Explorers, July 02
Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.
Today's topic: Let's Go Flying! Explore aerospace engineering, rockets, and planes!
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required.
Limit: 20.
Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.
Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236