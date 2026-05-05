Elementary Español

Expand your knowledge! Kids aged 4-12 years are invited to learn Spanish at the Bellefonte Library! Join us on May 13th and 27th from 3:30-4:30pm. Registration details below.

We'll cover the basics, like greetings and common expressions, and vocabulary such as numbers, colors, animals, action verbs, etc. Through songs and rhymes, crafts, games, videos, and stories, we'll learn Spanish in a fun and inclusive environment.

Intended for children K-5, though parents and family members are welcome to join in the fun!

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyLxx69pYPtGZS01RYMulLUMDqU6bnm-XK44Qvmk_Ba6ME6A/viewform