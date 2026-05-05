Elementary Español
Elementary Español
Expand your knowledge! Kids aged 4-12 years are invited to learn Spanish at the Bellefonte Library! Join us on May 13th and 27th from 3:30-4:30pm. Registration details below.
We'll cover the basics, like greetings and common expressions, and vocabulary such as numbers, colors, animals, action verbs, etc. Through songs and rhymes, crafts, games, videos, and stories, we'll learn Spanish in a fun and inclusive environment.
Intended for children K-5, though parents and family members are welcome to join in the fun!
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyLxx69pYPtGZS01RYMulLUMDqU6bnm-XK44Qvmk_Ba6ME6A/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516